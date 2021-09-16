Neeraj Goyat to compete in Amir Khan-promoted fight night in Dubai

Indian boxers - including the experienced Neeraj Goyat - will be seen in action at a 'Fight Night' promoted by British star Amir Khan on October 16 in Dubai. The event is being organised by Super Boxing League (SBL) in association with the World Boxing Council (WBC).

"The event, sponsored by Savy Capital, the crypto community partners, Bybit and Roy Blackstone, will for the very first time interweave the world's fastest-growing crypto community with the world's oldest and most efficient combat sport in the world," a press release from the organisers stated.

'Hotly anticipated face-off'

"One of the youngest crypto traders in the world, RookieXBT will engage in an intimate showdown with the world-renowned crypto investor Loomdart, contesting for the world's first-ever WBC Crypto Belt," it added.

The event is set to host its next season in India in 2022 that will embrace "a hotly anticipated face-off between Amir Khan and Neeraj Goyat."

Khan, SBL's chairman, a two-time world champion and an Olympic silver-medallist, expressed excitement about the event, noting that SBL was making history by being the first promotions organisation to partner with the crypto community.

"Crypto and boxing have a lot in common - striving for excellence, keeping one's composure in challenging circumstances, getting up after being knocked down, and being often misunderstood.

"After a rather trying period due to the pandemic, get ready and be prepared to witness high adrenaline action unlike anything you've seen before," he said.

"As the first-ever combat sports promoters to leap into the crypto space, SBL is eager to contribute to UAE's vision for a transformative future," added Bill Dosanjh, SBL's CEO.

Apart from Goyat, other Indian names like Chandni Mehra, Shivani Dahiya, Sandeep Kumar, Sachin Nautiyal, and Abdul Khan will also be competing against yet to be announced opponents.