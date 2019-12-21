Olympic qualifiers boxing: Nikhat Zareen picked for trials

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), on Saturday, selected Nikhat Zareen as the fourth boxer for the women's 51kg selection trials for the Olympics qualifier.

There was speculation regarding the selection of the fourth boxer after Nikhat expressed concerns over the process of trials to be held in Delhi on December 27 and 28.

According to the BFI rules, World championships participant, finalists in National championship and another boxer selected by the selectors and coaches will participate in the trials for each category.

Candidates for trials

51kg: M.C. Mary Kom, Jyoti Gulia, Ritu Grewal and Nikhat Zareen; 57kg: Sonia, Sakshi, Manisha, Sonia Lather; 60kg: L. Sarita Devi, Simranjit Kaur, Pavitra and Sashi Chopra; 69kg: Lovlina Borgohain, Lalita, Meena Rani, Anjali; 75kg: Pooja Rani, Saweety Boora, Nupur, Indraja K.A.