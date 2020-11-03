More Sports Boxing Boxing Russian heavyweight Povetkin in hospital with COVID-19 A WBC interim heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Britain's Dillian Whyte has been postponed to January after the Russian was admitted to hospital with COVID-19. Reuters 03 November, 2020 21:29 IST Anthony Joshua (left) and Alexander Povetkin during a press conference at Wembley Stadium (File photo). - Getty Images Reuters 03 November, 2020 21:29 IST A WBC interim heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Britain's Dillian Whyte has been postponed to January after the Russian was admitted to hospital with COVID-19, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.'Body Snatcher' Whyte was knocked out by 41-year-old Povetkin, the 2004 Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist, in the fifth round of their fight in London last August.The rematch was scheduled for Nov. 21 behind closed doors at London's Wembley Arena.“Unfortunately we got the news today that Alexander Povetkin is in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The fight will now be rescheduled to a target date of Jan 30,” Hearn said on Twitter.Povetkin fought Britain's Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles at Wembley stadium in 2018 and was stopped in the seventh round. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know