Aeroflot Open Chess: Adhiban beats Arjun, closes in on leader Mamedov B. Adhiban won in 60 moves to take his tally to five points for a joint second spot, while Azerbaijan's Rauf Mamedov is the sole leader on 5.5 points. PTI 26 February, 2020 13:43 IST India's B. Adhiban beat compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the seventh round to move within half-a-point of the leader Rauf Mamedov at the Aeroflot Open chess tournament (File Photo). - Rajeev Bhatt (File Photo) PTI 26 February, 2020 13:43 IST Indian Grandmaster B. Adhiban beat compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the seventh round to move within half-a-point of the leader Rauf Mamedov in the 'A' group of the Aeroflot Open chess tournament in Moscow.The Chennai-based GM won in 60 moves to take his tally to five points for a joint second spot. Azerbaijan's Mamedov is the sole leader on 5.5 points. Adhiban will meet Mamedov in an interesting clash in the eighth round.READ | Aeroflot Open: Rauf Mamedov halts young Bharat Subramaniyam's good run Adibhan's compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram, the national champion, outplayed 13-year-old compatriot Bharat Subramaniyam in 32 moves on Tuesday to take his score to five points and join the group of eight players trailing the leader.Mamedov settled for a draw with Russia's Sanan Sjugirov, who, along with another Russian David Paravyan, is also on five points.Among other Indian players, Karthikeyan Murali and S P Sethuraman played out a draw between themselves while the talented R. Praggnanandhaa and Javokhir Sindarov signed peace in 38 moves.Top-seed Vladislav Artemiev, who is having an underwhelming tournament, secured a win over Sanal Vahap to reach four points.Important Results:Group A Round 7: Rauf Mamedov (AZB) 5.5 drew with Sanan Sjugirov (RUS) 5; Manuel Petrosyan (RUS) 5 drew with Mustafa Yilmaz (TUR) 5; Parham Maghsoodloo 4.5 drew with Aleksej Aleksandrov 4.5; B Adibhan (IND) 5 beat Arjun Erigasi (IND) 4; Aravindh Chithambaram (IND) (5) beat Bharat Subramaniyam (IND) 4; David Paravyan (RUS) 5 beat Vaibhav Suri (IND) 4; Karthikeyan Murali (IND) 4 drew with S P Sethuraman (IND) 4; Alexander Riazantsev (RUS) 4 drew with Aryan Chopra (IND) 4; R Praggnanandhaa (IND) 3.5 drew with Javokhir Sindarov (UZB) 3.5; Raunak Sadhwani (IND) 4 beat Pier Luigi Basso (ITA) 3.