Vidit Gujrathi returns to Champions Chess Tour

Vidit Gujrathi will return to the Champions Chess Tour following an invitation to feature in the $100,000 Aimchess US Rapid online chess beginning August 28.

Vidit last played in the Goldmoney Asian Rapid, which ended on July 4, and finished ninth to narrowly miss a place in the quarterfinals.

READ: Praggnanandhaa takes RTU Open blitz chess title

With the World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen leading the pack of 16 players, the event will be the last one of the season before the eight-man final next month. Carlsen leads the Tour standings, closely followed by Wesley So.

The players:

Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Leinier Dominquez (USA). Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol). Wesley So (USA), Levon Aronian (Arm), Vladislav Artemiev (Rus), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze). Anish Giri (Ned), Le Quang Liem (Vie). Alireza Firouzja (Fra). Daniel Norditsky (USA), Vidit Gujrathi. Eric Hansen (Can), Jorden van Foreest (Ned) and Awonder Liang (USA)