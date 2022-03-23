Charity Cup: Praggnanandhaa, Vidit narrowly miss quarterfinal berths

R. Praggnanandhaa missed out on a quarterfinal spot of the Charity Cup online rapid chess tournament following a three-way tie for the eighth place on Tuesday.

Praggnanandhaa, who lost the 15th and final round, could have qualified even with a last-round draw but eventually finished 10th after being joint eighth with David Navara and Richard Rapport. The trio had an identical record of five wins, six draws and four losses, but Navara made it on superior tie-break.

Vidit could have finished better than his eventual 11th place after letting Magnus Carlsen off the hook in the final round. Under severe time pressure, Vidit faltered on the 70th move, and seven moves later, Carlsen went on to force a draw.

P. Harikrishna was 13th in the 16-player field after two wins, 10 draws and three losses.

Vietnam’s Le Quang Liem topped the league after escaping with a draw against runner-up Carlsen.