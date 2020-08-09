Chess Chess Chess Tour Finals: Ding Liren stuns Magnus Carlsen Daniil Dubov punishes Hikaru Nakamura in just 17 moves in the opening game of the first set. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 09 August, 2020 21:03 IST China’s Ding Liren produced a late masterclass to defeat Carlsen. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 09 August, 2020 21:03 IST A composed Ding Liren produced a late master-class to stun Magnus Carlsen, after an alert Daniil Dubov punished Hikaru Nakamura in just 17 moves, in the opening game of the first set of the semifinals of USD 300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Sunday.CHESS TOUR FINALS - LIVECarlsen slowly lost the plot after the Ding kept up the pressure with white pieces. The gradual squeeze by Ding saw him create an opening from the queen’s side, forcing the World champion to give up a pawn. After the exchange of queens, Ding enlarged his advantage with some accurate continuation and forced Carlsen to resign.Dubov, a former World rapid champion, gained almost decisively by Nakamura’s questionable choice of capturing a central-pawn with a knight, instead of queen, on the 10th move. Nakamura immediately got into serious trouble. The Russian quickly launched a decisive offensive on black’s castled king. A hapless Nakamura spotted an inevitable checkmate and resigned, in just 17 minutes.The resultsSemifinals (Set One, Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos