Legends of Chess: Carslen leads Nepomniachtchi in second set

Continuing his relentless pursuit of a third title in four events, Magnus Carlsen outplayed Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 27 moves to lead the second set of chess24 Legends of Chess final on Tuesday.

After battling to win the first set 4-2 after sweeping the two blitz games on Monday, Carlsen stretched his winning run to three games by clinching the first rapid game of the second set.

In an equal position after 16 moves, the flamboyant Russian decided to expose his castled king following a pawn-push. This was enough for Carlsen to launch a fierce attack on the black king and force resignation after 10 more moves.

Having lost the first set in the best-of-three-set final, Nepomniachtchi is desperate to bounce back. In the first set, too, he lost the opening game, but drew level by punishing Carlsen in just 21 moves of Game Three.

Following a quick draw in Game Four, Carlsen gave nothing away in the first blitz game to lead again. In the second, where a draw looked possible, Nepomniachtchi continued his desperate bid to win and eventually lost.

The results:

Final: Set Two (Game One): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).

Set One: Carlsen bt Nepomniachtchi 4-2.