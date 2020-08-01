Chess Chess Legends of Chess: Carlsen crushes Svidler, inches closer to final For the second successive day, Magnus Carlsen shut out Peter Svidler in quick time in the day’s opening game to inch closer to the final. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 August, 2020 20:36 IST Magnus Carlsen, playing white, did not allow Svidler the freedom to free his pieces once the battle moved into the middle-game. - FILE PHOTO/RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 August, 2020 20:36 IST For the second successive day, Magnus Carlsen shut out Peter Svidler in quick time in the day’s opening game and stayed ahead in the semifinals of the chess24 Legends of Chess on Saturday.After Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi posted identical 2.5-0.5 victories in the first set on Friday, the latter drew the first game of the second set with Anish Giri in 40 moves.Svidler and Giri face a must-win situation on Saturday to escape elimination with a set to spare. Going by form, Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi look firmly on course to the final.Carlsen, playing white, did not allow Svidler the freedom to free his pieces once the battle moved into the middle-game. Svidler’s decision to castle on the queenside made matters tougher for him as Carlsen promptly launched a fierce attack and won in just 26 moves. On Friday, Carlsen won two games, lasting 27 moves, with black pieces.The results: Semifinals: Set Two, Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Peter Svidler (Rus); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Set One: Carlsen bt Svidler 2.5-0.5; Nepomniachtchi bt Giri 2.5-0.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos