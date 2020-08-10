Chess Tour Finals, LIVE semifinals set 2 Game 1: Carlsen beats Liren; Nakamura, Dubov play out draw

Catch Monday's action LIVE from 7.30 pm:

The results

Semifinals (Set TWO, Game ONE): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn); Daniil Dubov (Rus), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) play out a draw.

What happened on Sunday?

A composed Ding Liren produced a late master-class to stun Magnus Carlsen, after an alert Daniil Dubov punished Hikaru Nakamura in just 17 moves, in the opening game of the first set of the semifinals of USD 300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Sunday.

Carlsen slowly lost the plot after the Ding kept up the pressure with white pieces. The gradual squeeze by Ding saw him create an opening from the queen’s side, forcing the World champion to give up a pawn. After the exchange of queens, Ding enlarged his advantage with some accurate continuation and forced Carlsen to resign.

CHESS TOUR FINALS - Highlights

Dubov, a former World rapid champion, gained almost decisively by Nakamura’s questionable choice of capturing a central-pawn with a knight, instead of queen, on the 10th move. Nakamura immediately got into serious trouble. The Russian quickly launched a decisive offensive on black’s castled king. A hapless Nakamura spotted an inevitable checkmate and resigned, in just 17 minutes.