Chess Chess Chess Tour Finals: Carlsen, Nakamura draw first game of fifth set Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura drew the first game of the crucial fifth set in the title-deciding clash of the Chess Tour Finals. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 18 August, 2020 22:32 IST File photo of Magnus Carlsen who is now up against Hikaru Nakamura in the final clash of Chess Tour Finals. - Rajeev Bhatt Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura drew the first game of the crucial fifth set in the title-deciding clash of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Tuesday.Though Carlsen enjoyed some advantage briefly, Nakamura neutralized the advantage by finding the precise continuation. The game ended in 54 moves.After four sets, the players are locked 2-2 in their race for the first prize of $140,000.Later on Monday, Carlsen completed a 2.5-1.5 victory in the fourth set to draw level for the second time in the match. Carlsen, who won the third game, was better placed in each of the four rapid games. Nakamura, after defending well in the first game, could not produce his best to worry his famed rival.The results:Final (Set Five, Game One): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); (Set Four): Carlsen bt Nakamura 2.5-1.5.