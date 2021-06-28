Goldmoney Asian Rapid Chess: Arjun, Gukesh impress; Vidit, Adhiban suffer

Youngsters Arjun Erigaisi and D. Gukesh punched away above their weight to stun Vidit Gujrathi and Women World No. 1 Hou Yifan on the second day of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online rapid chess

tournament on Sunday.



Even as Levon Aronian (Arm) and Ding Liren (Chn) stayed ahead with seven points from 10 rounds, Arjun (5.5) was seventh. Gukesh, who also held Wesley So, was tied for the 13th spot with Vidit at four points.

B. Adhiban snapped a five-game losing spree with a win over UAE’s Saleh Salem in the day’s final round. He was placed last in the 16-player field with two points. Five rounds remain.



The results (Involving Indians):



10th round: Vidit Gujrathi drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE); Arjun Ergiaisi bt Hou Yifan (Chn); B. Adhiban bt Saleh Salem (UAE); D. Gukesh drew with Wesley So (USA). Ninth round: Vidit drew with Levon Aronian (Arm); Firouzja drew with Arjun; Hou Yifan lost to Gukesh; Peter Svidler (Rus) bt Adhiban; Eighth round: Arjun bt Vidit; Adhiban lost to So; Gukesh lost to Firouzja; Seventh round: Vidit lost to Gukesh; Hou Yifan bt Adhiban; Arjun lost to Aronian; Sixth round: Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Vidit; Adhiban lost to Firouzja; Gukesh drew with Arjun.



Leading standings (including Indians, after 10 rounds): 1-2. Levon Aronian (Arm), Ding Liren (Chn) (7 points each); 3-4. Wesley So (USA), Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) (6.5 each); 5-6. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Anish Giri (6 each); 7. Arjun Erigaisi (5.5); 8. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 5); 9-12. Saleh Salem (UAE), Daniil Dubov (Rus), Alireza Firouzja (FIDE). Peter Svidler (Rus) (4.5 each); 13-14. D. Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi (4 each); 15. Hou Yifan (Chn, 2.5), 16. B. Adhiban (2).