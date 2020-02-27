More Sports Chess Chess Aeroflot Open Chess: Adhiban holds Mamedov, remains in joint second spot Thirteen-year old Indian Bharat Subramaniyam made his maiden GM norm, reaching 4.5 points with a draw against Russia's Alexander Riazantsev. PTI Moscow 27 February, 2020 13:27 IST B. Adhiban was on 5.5 points after the draw which came after 74-move marathon against Rauf Mamedov. - BISWARANJAN ROUT PTI Moscow 27 February, 2020 13:27 IST Indian Grandmaster B. Adhiban held Azerbaijani’s Rauf Mamedov to a draw in the eighth round to remain in contention for the top spot at the Aeroflot Open chess tournament here.The race for the title in ‘A’ group got tighter with eight players including two Indian Grandmasters just half-a-point behind the two leading Azerbaijan players after eight rounds.Adhiban, the top-ranked Indian in the field, was on 5.5 points after the draw which came after 74-move marathon on Wednesday. He is now in contention for the top spot along with compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram and six others.Mamedov and 14-year old Azerbaijan compatriot Aydin Suleymanli are in the lead with six points.Chithambaram, the current national champion, held Russian Manuel Petrosyan to a draw in the eighth round.READ | Aeroflot Open Chess: Adhiban beats Arjun, closes in on leader Mamedov Adhiban will meet Turkey’s Mustafa Yilmza in the final round on Thursday, while Chithambaram faces Sanan Sjugirov of Russia.Thirteen-year old Indian Bharat Subramaniyam made his maiden GM norm, reaching 4.5 points with a draw against GM Alexander Riazantsev (Russia).Top-seed Vadislav Artemiev lies in 27th spot with 4.5 points after a moderate performance. He was held to a draw by Shant Sargsyan in the eighth round.India’s talented, young GM R. Praggnanandhaa caught up with the No.1 seed after beating Evgeny Zanan for only his second win in the tournament.Important Results: Group A Round 8: Rauf Mamedov (AZE) 6 drew with B Adhiban (IND) 5.5; Sanan Sjugirov (RUS) 5.5 drew with David Paravyan (RUS) 5.5; Manuel Petrosyan (RUS) 5.5 drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (IND) 5.5; Aydin Suleymanli (AZE) beat Parhal Maghsoodloo (IRI) 4.5.Mustafa Yilmaz (TUR) 5.5 drew with Rinat Jumabayev (KAZ) 5.5; Bharat Subramaniyam (IND) 4.5 drew with Alaxander Riazantsev (RUS) 4.5; Vaibhav Suri (IND) 4.5 drew with Gabriel Sargissian (ARM) 4.5; Karthikeyan Murali (IND) 4 lost to Vugar Asadli (AZE) 5.S P Sethuraman (IND) 5 beat Boris Savchenko (RUS) 4; R Praggnanandhaa (IND) 4.5 beat Evgeny Zanan (ISR) 3.5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos