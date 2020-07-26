Chess24 Legends of Chess LIVE: Carlsen, Ding Liren lock horns; Anand to battle Ian

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Chess24 Legends of Chess, the penultimate event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.



Catch Sunday's action starting 3:30 p.m. IST:





Today's fixtures: Ding Liren (China) vs Magnus Carlsen (Norway) Viswanathan Anand (India) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) Peter Leko (Hungary) vs Anish Giri (The Netherlands) Boris Gelfand (Israel) vs Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukraine) vs Peter Svidler (Russia)

WHAT HAPPENED ON SATURDAY?



Viswanathan Anand finally tasted victory after Peter Leko walked into a checkmating net in the first game but a serious blunder in the fourth game left the scores level at 2-2 in the fourth round of chess24 Legends of Chess.

A day after running out of time in a superior position in the tie-breaking Armageddon game to Anish Giri, Anand was lucky to win after both players committed a series of mistakes in the closing moments of the game. The second and third games were drawn.

In fact, after three games, only Anand and Ian Nepomniachtchi led 2-1. In an all Russia-clash, Nepomniachtchi led Peter Svidler after winning the third game.

In an up-and-down first game, on the 55th move, Leko was a couple of moves away from forcing a checkmate. But he blundered, allowed Anand a checkmate-in-three and resigned on the 57th move.

Anand’s first win coincided with the first loss of Magnus Carlsen after he ran into a determined and fortuitous Vassily Ivanchuk. Carlsen’s one-move blunder lead to an inevitable checkmate and left the chess world stunned. This was a move after he was on the threshold of checkmating Ivanchuk, who dominated throughout this opening game.

After a draw in the second game, Carlsen bounced right back to draw level with Ivanchuk by winning the third with white pieces.

Victories of Anand and Ivanchuk pushed Ding Liren’s conquest of Vladimir Kramnik into the background in what turned out to be the most sensational first-game action so far. However, Liren lost connection in the second game. Since the Chinese could not reconnect within the time available on the clock, he was declared lost.

The third game proved a roller-coaster one. Kramnik held tremendous advantage and raised visions of a dominating victory before committing a serious blunder to let Liren back in the game. Kramnik lost his rook for a bishop and then it was Liren who was pressing for victory in the end game. Eventually, the game ended in a 102-move draw.

Unbeaten Ian Nepomniachtchi led his Russian compatriot Peter Svidler by breaking the sequence of draws with a third-game victory. Anish Giri and Boris Gelfand drew their three games.

Fifth-round results: Game One: Viswanathan Anand bt Peter Leko (Hun); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) lost to Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Peter Svidler (Rus); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus) lost to Ding Liren (Chn); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Boris Gelfand (Isr). Game Two: Leko drew with Anand; Ivanchuk drew with Carlsen; Svidler drew with Nepomniachtchi; Liren lost to Kramnik (internet disconnect); Gelfand drew with Giri. Game Three: Anand drew with Leko; Carlsen bt Ivanchuk. Nepomniachtchi bt Svidler; Kramnik drew with Liren; Giri drew with Gelfand. Game Four: Leko bt Anand.

TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Without being among the favourites, six seasoned practitioners bring in a fresh flavour to the penultimate event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

Such being the scenario on the eve of the $150,000 Chess24 Legends of Chess event, the point of interest will be whether at least one of the ‘legends’ deny the four younger players monopolising the semifinal spots.

If Magnus Carlsen (aged 29), Anish Giri (26), Ding Liren (27) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (30) advance following a nine-round preliminary phase, it will be a repeat line-up of the Chessable Master held earlier this month.





Even if one, among Viswanathan Anand (50), Vladimir Kramnik (45), Boris Gelfand (52), Vassily Ivanchuk (51), Peter Svidler (44) and Peter Leko (40) makes it to the semifinals, it will be big news.

This being an online event, the younger players obviously have a distinct comfort-level, having learnt the game by moving more pieces on-screen with the help of a mouse, than physically placing the pieces on the desired squares.

With several players from the pre-computer era around, expect more cases of ‘mouse-slip’ over the next 10 days than the number recorded in the last three events of the Tour.

On the brighter side, none of the veteran is under any pressure of expectations. Therefore, one can expect them to play more freely and cause a few upsets. However, the four-game format in every encounter tilts the scales in favour of the younger lot.

After many years, Anand will not be the oldest participant in a round-robin event. Moreover, the 2017 World rapid champion has always been a force to reckon with in the shorter time-format. No wonder then, he has a good chance to gatecrash into the semifinals.

In fact, in the Nations Cup in May, Anand stunned Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves to let the chess world know that he could still recreate some of his old magic.

It is also good for Anand that he starts his campaign against Peter Svidler, against whom he holds a favourable head-to-head record in classical time-format.

Svidler has been commentating in all tournaments so far on the Tour.

That should give him some edge since he has analysed threadbare most those games with several new ideas.

Kramnik could find it a touch difficult to get past the league phase.

Following his retirement in January 2019, Kramnik has spent most of his time in coaching and being involved in fund-raising activities in Russia in these times of pandemic.

The trio of Gelfand, Ivanchuk and Leko are well equipped to win a few games but going beyond the league appears difficult.

Among the three, Ivanchuk can inject lots of excitement with his style of play. Original and innovative ideas were the hallmarks of his play during his prime. The 2016 World rapid champion has it in him to grab the attention with some truly brilliant play.

On the first day, much of the focus will be on the most-anticipated Carlsen-Giri clash. Besides their form, the other factor that gets them all the attention from the chess world is their much-followed battle of wits on social media. In what promises to reproduce the thrills seen in the final of Chessable Masters earlier this month, a fast-improving Giri will be looking to avenge the loss.