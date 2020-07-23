Chess24 Legends of Chess LIVE: Anand, Kramnik lock horns

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Chess24 Legends of Chess, the penultimate event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

Catch Thursday's action LIVE:





Today's matches: Viswanathan Anand (India) vs Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) Anish Giri (The Netherlands) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) Peter Leko (Hungary) vs Magnus Carlsen (Norway) Boris Gelfand (Israel) vs Peter Svidler (Russia) Ding Liren (China) vs Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukraine)



WHAT HAPPENED ON WEDNESDAY?



Viswanathan Anand kept pace with World champion Magnus Carlsen at 1.5-1.5 after three drawn encounters in the second round of the chess24 Legends of Chess on Wednesday.

In the fourth game, Anand plays with white pieces and needs a win to score an important triumph over Carlsen. On Tuesday, in the first round, a one-move blunder in the fourth game cost Anand the match against Peter Svidler 1.5-2.5.

Ian Nepomniachtchi stunned World No. 3 Ding Liren 2.5-0.5. The Russian drew the first game and then won the next two for a comprehensive 2.5-0.5 victory over Liren. A second win for the Russian ended in a second straight defeat for the Chinese.

Vladimir Kramnik trailed Anish Giri 1-2 even after saving half a point in the third game. Peter Svidler hit back in the third game against Peter Leko to make it 1.5-1.5 ahead of the fourth game. The other two veterans Vassily Ivanchuk and Boris Gelfand drew all three games.

Second round final results: Magnus Carlsen (Norway) 2.5-1.5 Viswanathan Anand (India) Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) 2.5-0.5 Ding Liren (China) Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukraine) 1.5-2.5 Boris Gelfand (Israel) Peter Svidler (Russia) 2.5-1.5 Peter Leko (Hungary) Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) 1.5-2.5 Anish Giri (Netherlands)



*** Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Viswanathan Anand; Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr) drew with Boris Gelfand (Isr); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Ding Liren (Chn); Peter Svidler (Rus) drew with Peter Leko (Hun); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned). Game Two: Anand drew with Carlsen; Leko bt Svidler; Giri bt Kramnik; Gelfand drew with Ivanchuk; Liren lost to Nepomniachtchi. Game Three: Carlsen drew with Anand; Nepomniachtchi drew with Liren; Svidler bt Leko; Ivanchuk drew with Gelfand; Kramnik drew with Giri. Game Four: Carlsen bt Anand; Gelfand bt Ivanchuk; Svidler bt Leko; Kramnik drew with Giri



TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Without being among the favourites, six seasoned practitioners bring in a fresh flavour to the penultimate event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

Such being the scenario on the eve of the $150,000 Chess24 Legends of Chess event, the point of interest will be whether at least one of the ‘legends’ deny the four younger players monopolising the semifinal spots.

If Magnus Carlsen (aged 29), Anish Giri (26), Ding Liren (27) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (30) advance following a nine-round preliminary phase, it will be a repeat line-up of the Chessable Master held earlier this month.

Even if one, among Viswanathan Anand (50), Vladimir Kramnik (45), Boris Gelfand (52), Vassily Ivanchuk (51), Peter Svidler (44) and Peter Leko (40) makes it to the semifinals, it will be big news.

This being an online event, the younger players obviously have a distinct comfort-level, having learnt the game by moving more pieces on-screen with the help of a mouse, than physically placing the pieces on the desired squares.

With several players from the pre-computer era around, expect more cases of ‘mouse-slip’ over the next 10 days than the number recorded in the last three events of the Tour.

On the brighter side, none of the veteran is under any pressure of expectations. Therefore, one can expect them to play more freely and cause a few upsets. However, the four-game format in every encounter tilts the scales in favour of the younger lot.

After many years, Anand will not be the oldest participant in a round-robin event. Moreover, the 2017 World rapid champion has always been a force to reckon with in the shorter time-format. No wonder then, he has a good chance to gatecrash into the semifinals.

In fact, in the Nations Cup in May, Anand stunned Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves to let the chess world know that he could still recreate some of his old magic.

It is also good for Anand that he starts his campaign against Peter Svidler, against whom he holds a favourable head-to-head record in classical time-format.

Svidler has been commentating in all tournaments so far on the Tour.

That should give him some edge since he has analysed threadbare most those games with several new ideas.

Kramnik could find it a touch difficult to get past the league phase.

Following his retirement in January 2019, Kramnik has spent most of his time in coaching and being involved in fund-raising activities in Russia in these times of pandemic.

The trio of Gelfand, Ivanchuk and Leko are well equipped to win a few games but going beyond the league appears difficult.

Among the three, Ivanchuk can inject lots of excitement with his style of play. Original and innovative ideas were the hallmarks of his play during his prime. The 2016 World rapid champion has it in him to grab the attention with some truly brilliant play.

On the first day, much of the focus will be on the most-anticipated Carlsen-Giri clash. Besides their form, the other factor that gets them all the attention from the chess world is their much-followed battle of wits on social media. In what promises to reproduce the thrills seen in the final of Chessable Masters earlier this month, a fast-improving Giri will be looking to avenge the loss.