More Sports Chess Chess Praggnanandhaa stuns former world champ Topalov in Gibraltar chess Praggnanandhaa had started with a loss against compatriot P. V. Nandhidhaa but since then he has been on a winning spree at the Gibraltar Chess Festival. PTI Gibraltar 27 January, 2020 12:05 IST R. Praggnanandhaa is in second spot on five points with six other players - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI Gibraltar 27 January, 2020 12:05 IST Young Indian Grand Master R. Praggnanandhaa pulled off a huge upset, beating former world champion Veselin Topalov in the sixth round of the 18th Gibraltar chess festival to record his fifth straight win here.The 14-year old Chennai lad needed just 33 moves to put it across the Bulgarian. He had started with a loss against compatriot P. V. Nandhidhaa but since then he has been on a winning spree.Praggnanandhaa, who recently won the world under-18 title, said: "It was very tough to prepare against him."He is in second spot on five points with six other players and will take on Chinese GM Wang Hao in the seventh round.Seventeen-year old Russian GM Andrey Esipenko jumped to sole lead with 5.5 points with a win over Georgia's Ivan Cheparinov with black pieces.The Russian player would be unpaired in the seventh round as he decided to take a bye.A bunch of players including Indians -- B Adhiban, K Sasikiran, Shardul Gagare, Karthikeyan Murali, last year's runner-up here, SL Narayanan, are in joint third place with 4.5 points.Adhiban beat Gabriel Flom, while D Gukesh, the world's second youngest Grand Master ever, defeated Martin Percivaldi to move to four points.Also winning were Karthikeyan Murali against Qi B Chen and Gagare over France's Maxime Lagarde.Top-seed and world No.7 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov's moderate run continued as he was held to a draw by Indian GM Aryan Chopra. He is now on four points.Meanwhile, second-seeded Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, beat Fernando Peralta to register his third win in the tournament and take his tally to 4.5 points.Swedish women's legend, Pia Cramling, a former world No.1, drew with Ukraine great Vassily Ivanchuk in 30 moves.Important results after sixth round: Andrey Esipenko (5.5) beat Ivan Cheparinov (4.5); R Praggnanandhaa (5) beat Veselin Topalov (4); B Adhiban (4.5) beat Gabriel Flom (3.5); D Gukesh (4) beat Martin Percivaldi (3).Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (4) drew Aryan Chopra (4); SL Narayanan (4.5) drew Daniil Yuffa (4.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (4.5) beat Fernando Peralta (3.5); Shardul Gagare (4.5) beat Maxime Lagarde (3.5).