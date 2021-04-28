New in Chess Classic: Radjabov keeps Carlsen at bay; Aronian surprises Wesley So

Teimour Radjabov held World champion Magnus Carlsen four times for a 2-2 deadlock in their first match of the best-of-three-match quarterfinals of the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Tuesday.

RELATED| Nepomniachtchi loses last round, takes Candidates title; Wang Hao retires at 31



Levon Aronian surprised Tour leader Wesley So 3-1 as all four games proved decisive. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov stopped teen sensation Alireza Firouzja 3-1 by winning the first and fourth games. Hikaru Nakamura scored a lone win in his 2.5-1.5 triumph over Liem Quang Le.