Chess Chess New in Chess Classic: Radjabov keeps Carlsen at bay; Aronian surprises Wesley So Teimour Radjabov held World champion Magnus Carlsen for a 2-2 deadlock, while Levon Aronian surprised Tour leader Wesley So 3-1 at the New in Chess Classic. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 28 April, 2021 19:02 IST Teimour Radjabov held World champion Magnus Carlsen four times for a 2-2 deadlock in their first match of the best-of-three-match quarterfinals of the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Tuesday.RELATED| Nepomniachtchi loses last round, takes Candidates title; Wang Hao retires at 31 Levon Aronian surprised Tour leader Wesley So 3-1 as all four games proved decisive. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov stopped teen sensation Alireza Firouzja 3-1 by winning the first and fourth games. Hikaru Nakamura scored a lone win in his 2.5-1.5 triumph over Liem Quang Le.Quarterfinals (Match 1): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2-2; Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Wesley So (USA) 3-1; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) 3 1; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Le Liem Quang Le (Vie) 2.5-1.5.