Nations Cup: India goes down to China, Europe

Vidit Gujrathi’s poor form continued and proved decisive as India lost to China and Europe 2.5-1.5 on the second day of the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup chess tournament on Wednesday.

These results pushed India, with just one match-point, to the bottom of the six-team table. After holding fancied USA in the first round, India suffered three straight losses. On Wednesday, Viswanathan Anand, P. Harikrishna and K. Humpy drew their games to maintain their unbeaten run. So far, in four rounds, three defeats for Vidit and one for his replacement, B. Adhiban, has hurt India’s progress.

After Levon Aronian punished Vidit for two successive erroneous decisions, Wang Hao cruised to a 29-move victory with the Indian making at least five moves of sub-optimal strengths.