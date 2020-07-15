Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: Humpy, Harika in quarters Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika entered the quarterfinals of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Wednesday. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 15 July, 2020 22:33 IST World No. 2 Humpy beat Russia's Olga Girya 7-6. - Special Arrangement P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 15 July, 2020 22:33 IST Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika entered the quarterfinals of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Wednesday. World No. 2 Humpy beat Russia's Olga Girya 7-6, while Harika defeated Tatev Abrahamyan of the United States 6-5.Earlier, World No. 1 Hou Yifan came up with the most impressive show of the day as she demolished fellow Chinese Ning Kaiyu 8.5-1.5. The other winners from the first round included Russians Valentina Gunina and Alexandra Kosteniuk, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan.READ| Teenager Pranesh earns International Master title The is the final Grand Prix leg of the tournament. The two women who score the highest points in the entire series will play a super final on July 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos