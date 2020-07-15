Women's Speed Chess: Humpy, Harika in quarters

Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika entered the quarterfinals of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Wednesday. World No. 2 Humpy beat Russia's Olga Girya 7-6, while Harika defeated Tatev Abrahamyan of the United States 6-5.

Earlier, World No. 1 Hou Yifan came up with the most impressive show of the day as she demolished fellow Chinese Ning Kaiyu 8.5-1.5. The other winners from the first round included Russians Valentina Gunina and Alexandra Kosteniuk, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan.

The is the final Grand Prix leg of the tournament. The two women who score the highest points in the entire series will play a super final on July 20.