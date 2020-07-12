Women's Speed Chess: Lagno beats Yifan

Kateryna Lagno of Russia won the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess in a dramatic fashion on Sunday.

In the final, she scored a 6.5-5.5 win over China's Hou Yifan, who lost the last game because of what seemed like a mouse slip, from a superior position.

That was after the World No. 1 staged a magnificent comeback towards the end: Lagno had raced to a 5-2 lead. But Yifan won three games in a row to level the match.

Earlier, Lagno's compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk took the third place, beating Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 7-4.

The final leg of the tournament will begin on July 15 and it will feature the Indian duo of Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika. That will be followed by the super final on July 20 between the two women who score the highest points in the entire series.