Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: Lagno beats Yifan In the final, Kateryna Lagno of Russia scored a 6.5 - 5.5 win over China's Hou Yifan, who lost the last game because of what seemed like a mouse slip. P. K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 12 July, 2020 21:46 IST The final leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess tournament will begin on July 15 and it will feature the Indian duo of Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika. Kateryna Lagno of Russia won the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess in a dramatic fashion on Sunday.In the final, she scored a 6.5-5.5 win over China's Hou Yifan, who lost the last game because of what seemed like a mouse slip, from a superior position.READ | Grandmaster R. B. Ramesh raises growing plights of players, coaches That was after the World No. 1 staged a magnificent comeback towards the end: Lagno had raced to a 5-2 lead. But Yifan won three games in a row to level the match.Earlier, Lagno's compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk took the third place, beating Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 7-4.The final leg of the tournament will begin on July 15 and it will feature the Indian duo of Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika. That will be followed by the super final on July 20 between the two women who score the highest points in the entire series.