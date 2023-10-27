MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Last Word: Bidding for sports’ biggest spectacle

The Olympics is hosted by a city, and it is most likely that India, which plans to host the 2036 Olympics, will decide its city is Ahmedabad.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 11:39 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Making a point: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that India would bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Mumbai.
Making a point: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that India would bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Making a point: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that India would bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s plan to host the 2036 Olympics speaks of a rare confidence and a certain recklessness. The Olympics is hosted by a city, and it is most likely that India will decide that its city is Ahmedabad.

There is a long list in the race for 2036 (or 2040) just now. These range from Guadalajara in Mexico to Istanbul and Warsaw, and from Doha and Turin to Toronto. But as the realities begin to filter in, there will be dropouts. 

ALSO READ
Last Word: Unusual words, unusual cricketers

Boston, for instance, pulled out of the bid for 2024 because, in the words of its mayor, they “refuse to mortgage the future of the city away.” Budapest, Hamburg, and Rome, who were in the running for 2024, withdrew too, leaving only Paris and Los Angeles in the fray; the next two Games were awarded to these cities.

Major reasons for second thoughts are the escalating costs and the sports infrastructure, which turn out to be white elephants. In 2012, a study in Oxford found that there had been a 252 per cent cost overrun since 1976, the year Montreal was host. It took Montreal three decades to pay off its debts. Not surprisingly, getting the Olympics is called the ‘winners’ curse’. 

Beijing’s Olympic stadium, the Bird’s Nest, cost $460 million to build, needs $11 million annually to maintain, and is now just a museum piece. 

The argument that revenue comes from tourism and other multiplier effects brings a whimsical smile to the faces of economists. The 2012 London Olympics cost $18 billion, while the revenue was $5.2 billion. The 2004 Games in Athens contributed in large measure to the debt crisis in Greece. 

Only the Los Angeles Games of 1984 ended with a profit of $215 million in recent years. 

ALSO READ
The Last Word: Empathy is important

Against that background, should a developing country anywhere in the world be asking for the Games at all? The psychology of why it does so is not difficult to guess. Seeking a place at the high table, no matter what it costs, is a very human thing to do. As is the hope of being taken seriously. 

Of the many suggestions to avoid the economic setbacks is the call to have a permanent host city (perhaps Athens?), financed to some extent by all countries. This will eliminate the need to construct stadiums every time and also bring in the expertise that comes from experience. 

Another is to perhaps decide on a venue on each continent that will host by rotation. A third would be to give the Olympics to a country, not a city, so that it can be held across various venues. 

The cost of bidding that forced cities to offer fancy venues, luxurious accommodation, and spectacular ceremonies to impress the IOC might be in the past (Tokyo spent $150 million on a failed bid for 2016 and $75 million on the successful bid for 2020). As part of its “Olympic Agenda 2020”, the IOC will now evaluate bids based on economic (and environmental) sustainability. 

But 13 years is a long time in sports and politics.

Related Topics

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Last Word: Bidding for sports’ biggest spectacle
    Suresh Menon
  2. NBA 2023-24: Lillard scores 39 in Milwaukee Bucks debut to edge Philadelphia 76ers 118-117
    AFP
  3. Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing
    Reuters
  4. Alex Morgan misses penalty, U.S. settles for 0-0 draw with Colombia in exhibition match
    AP
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Last Word

  1. Last Word: Bidding for sports’ biggest spectacle
    Suresh Menon
  2. Last Word: A close-to-the-action feel of Indian cricket 
    Suresh Menon
  3. Last Word: Unusual words, unusual cricketers
    Suresh Menon
  4. Last Word: Making sports safer
    Suresh Menon
  5. Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Last Word: Bidding for sports’ biggest spectacle
    Suresh Menon
  2. NBA 2023-24: Lillard scores 39 in Milwaukee Bucks debut to edge Philadelphia 76ers 118-117
    AFP
  3. Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing
    Reuters
  4. Alex Morgan misses penalty, U.S. settles for 0-0 draw with Colombia in exhibition match
    AP
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment