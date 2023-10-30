Recipe for a blockbuster: Healthy dishes fit for all athletes

The Indian cricket team has started their campaign with flying colors with consecutive crucial wins, stirring the passions of millions of cricket fans as the nation is gripped by World Cup fever. But how can the players maintain such a high level of vigour, agility, and performance on the field? It’s not simply their extraordinary talent and unshakeable resolve; it’s also their meticulous attention to diet. Just like how a balanced team is crucial to on-field success, well balanced nutrition helps to fuel the athletes with the right nutrients. And to deliver them, we plan the right recipes. Here is a list of perfect recipes created to help sportsmen perform at their very best:

Healthy Beetroot Pav

Just as Rohit Sharma is known as Hitman because of his expanded range of shorts, beetroot is considered to be a hit food among athletes because of its ability to aid in vasodilation i.e. expansion of the blood vessels thus allowing more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles.

Ingredients:

 2 medium-sized beetroots, boiled and grated

 Gluten-free pavs

1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

 1/2 cup breadcrumbs

 1/4 cup finely chopped onions

 2 green chilies, finely chopped

 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

 Salt to taste

 1 tablespoon olive oil for cooking

Bernergy Smoothie

It is a delicious combination of healthy food items that not only complements Shubman Gill’s vibrant and young cricketing style but also offers crucial nutrients to increase energy, improve stamina, and aid in muscle recovery.

Ingredients:

 1 ripe banana

 1/2 cup yogurt

 1/2 cup fresh strawberries

 1/2 cup fresh blueberries

 ¼ tablespoon honey

 1/4 cup oats

 1/2 cup almond milk (or your choice of milk)

Dry Fruit Oats Porridge

This is a filling and sustaining dish that exemplifies Virat Kohli’s tenacious and resilient nature on the cricket field. It is the ideal option for athletes since it is a great source of complex carbs which provide energy gradually. It also provides protein and nutrients required for peak athletic performance.

Ingredients:

 1/2 cup rolled oats

 2 cups milk (or a milk substitute)

 2 tablespoons honey

 1/4 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, walnuts, cashews, and raisins)

 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

 A pinch of salt

Dry Fruit Ladoo

Whether to recover from early wickets or to give a quick energy boost to the run rate, Shreyas’ performances are power packed. food helps provide essential nutrients, quick energy boost and protein for muscle recovery and growth.

Ingredients:

 1 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts), finely chopped

 1/2 cup pitted dates, chopped

 1/4 cup dried figs, chopped

 1/4 cup raisins

 1/4 cup desiccated coconut

 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Kale Salad

Similar to how KL Rahul blends flair and substance when batting, this salad balances the kale’s boldness with the fresh fruit’s sweetness. A smart choice to improve general well-being, it preserves vitality, offers natural hydration and speeds up recovery.

Ingredients:

 3 cups fresh kale, washed and chopped

 1 cup mixed fresh fruits (strawberries, blueberries, and oranges), diced

 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

 1/4 cup almonds

 A handful of fresh mint leaves

 Dressing - salt/pepper/olive oil/ honey

All-round Veggies Pulao

On the cricket pitch, Ravindra Jadeja is recognised for his versatility and success in a variety of roles. Similar to this, this healthy pulao is a flexible recipe that mixes a range of healthy veggies and spices to provide a dinner that is both wholesome and filling. It offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities that lessen muscular fatigue and improve performance.

Ingredients:

 1 cup basmati rice

 2 cups water

 1 tablespoon cooking oil or ghee

 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

 1 onion, finely chopped

 2 cloves garlic, minced

 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers, etc.)

 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

 1 teaspoon garam masala

 Salt to taste

 Coriander leaves for garnish

Isotonic Energy Elixir

Hardik Pandya is renowned for his frantic and energetic playing style. His all-around performance is a rush of vigour and energy, just like 1CHAZE Isotonic Sports Drink. It is a reviving drink that mixes the tangy tastes of lemon with the essential electrolytes to keep athletes energised and performing at their peak.

Ingredients:

 30g 1CHAZE powder

 500 ml cold water

· Lemon (optional)

Protein-rich Chicken Curry

Shardul Thakur is renowned for his power and capacity to perform well under pressure. With its high protein content, which promotes muscular growth and recuperation, the Protein-Packed Chicken Curry symbolizes that same strength. Additionally, it increases stamina and energy levels to support high-intensity performance.

Ingredients:

· 500g boneless chicken pieces

 1 cup yogurt

 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

 1 onion, finely chopped

 1 tomato, finely chopped

 2 tablespoons cooking oil

 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

 1 teaspoon chili powder

 1 teaspoon garam masala

 Salt to taste

Wholesome Spinach & Lentil Soup

The Spinach and Lentil Soup imitates Kuldeep Yadav’s spinning skill, fusing numerous flavors and textures into a nutritious dish. It promotes healthy digestion and effective nutrition absorption and is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

 1 cup red lentils (masoor dal)

 4 cups water

 2 cups chopped spinach leaves

 1 onion, finely chopped

 2 cloves garlic, minced

 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

 Salt to taste

 Juice of one lemon

 Coriander leaves for garnish

Fiery Grilled Chicken Tandoori

The high-protein, high-energy fiery Grilled Chicken Tandoori meal is a perfect representation of Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery speed and aggressive attitude. It gives quick bowlers looking to succeed in cricket a combination of energy, taste, and muscle-building protein.

Ingredients:

 500g boneless chicken pieces

 1 cup yogurt

 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

 1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

 1 tablespoon garam masala

 1 tablespoon lemon juice

 Salt to taste

 Skewers for grilling

 Cooking spray or oil for greasing

High-Energy Quinoa Salad

This dish relates to Mohammad Siraj’s outstanding endurance and capacity to maintain pressure on the opposition. Like Siraj’s steady and purposeful bowling, this salad blends many components to produce a balanced and long-lasting source of energy.

Ingredients:

 1 cup cooked quinoa

 1 cup chickpeas, cooked or canned

 1 cup mixed bell peppers, diced

 1/2 cup cucumber, diced

 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

 For Dressing - olive oil, salt & pepper, lemon

Recipes are only a small component of a comprehensive nutrition strategy designed to meet the particular nutritional needs of a certain athlete. While these nutritious recipes give you a taste of the kinds of meals that might improve athletic performance, a well-rounded nutrition strategy is essential for getting the best benefits. Proteins, carbs, good fats, vitamins, and minerals are all essential nutrients that athletes need in the proper proportions to power their training and perform at their best. It’s crucial to stick to a customised nutrition plan that takes your individual needs and goals into account if you want to reach your maximum potential in your athletic adventure.

To receive more such recipes to enhance performance and support your quest for athletic success, email me at ryan@quanutrition.com.