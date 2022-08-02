Here is everything you need to know ahead of India vs Singapore table tennis men’s team finals clash at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

What happened during their previous meeting?

India and Singapore were part of the same group stage and hence clashed during their second group stage match. India emerged victorious over Singapore 3-0.

India’s road to finals

beat Nigeria 3-0 (semifinals)

beat Bangladesh 3-0 (quarterfinals)

beat Northern Ireland 3-0 (group stage)

beat Singapore 3-0 (group stage)

beat Barbados 3-0 (group stage)

Singapore’s road to finals

beat England 3-2 (semifinals)

beat Canada 3-0 (quarterfinals)

beat Barbados 3-0 (group stage)

lost to India 0-3 (group stage)

beat Northern Ireland 3-0 (group stage)

What time is the India vs Singapore men’s team table tennis final?

The India vs Singapore men’s team table tennis final is scheduled to start at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2.

Where to watch India vs Singapore men’s team table tennis final ?

India vs Singapore men’s team table tennis final will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s blogs.