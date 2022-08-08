News

Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula win mixed table tennis gold for India at Commonwealth Games

CWG 2022: India’s Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the mixed table tennis gold medal match after beating Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
08 August, 2022 00:55 IST
08 August, 2022 00:55 IST
Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula clinched the mixed table tennis gold at CWG 2022 on Sunday.

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula clinched the mixed table tennis gold at CWG 2022 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

CWG 2022: India’s Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the mixed table tennis gold medal match after beating Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne on Sunday.

India’s Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula defeated Malayasia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 3-1 to win the Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed table tennis gold medal in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian pair took the first game 11-4 before Choong and Lyne levelled the match after winning the second game 9-11.

Also Read
Sathiyan, Sharath win silver in table tennis men’s doubles; Sreeja Akula bows out

Sharath and Sreeja, however, regained momentum to wrap up the match with 5-11, 6-11 wins in the next two games to clinch India’s third table tennis gold in this edition.

Earlier in the tournament, India’s men’s team comprising the seasoned Sharath, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty had won the gold medal after beating Singapore 3-1 in the final.

While Sreeja lost her bronze medal match earlier in the day, Sharath will move into the men’s singles final against England’s Liam Pitchford on Monday.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us