India’s Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula defeated Malayasia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 3-1 to win the Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed table tennis gold medal in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian pair took the first game 11-4 before Choong and Lyne levelled the match after winning the second game 9-11.

Sharath and Sreeja, however, regained momentum to wrap up the match with 5-11, 6-11 wins in the next two games to clinch India’s third table tennis gold in this edition.

Earlier in the tournament, India’s men’s team comprising the seasoned Sharath, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty had won the gold medal after beating Singapore 3-1 in the final.

While Sreeja lost her bronze medal match earlier in the day, Sharath will move into the men’s singles final against England’s Liam Pitchford on Monday.