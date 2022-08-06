News

Vinesh Phogat claims wrestling gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

Vinesh won all three bouts in the 53 kg weight category beating Sri Lanka’s Maduravalage, Nigeria’s Adekuoroye and Canada’s Stewart.

Team Sportstar
06 August, 2022 22:33 IST
Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal in the women’s freestyle 53 kg category which followed a Nordic system.

Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal in the women’s freestyle 53 kg category which followed a Nordic system. | Photo Credit: AP

Vinesh Phogat won her last group bout against Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don on Saturday to secure a gold medal in the women’s 53 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Vinesh Phogat ended the bout in little over two minutes and won by fall.

Vinesh won all three bouts in the 53 kg weight category which followed a Nordic system at the Birmingham Games. She beat Sri Lanka’s Maduravalage, Nigeria’s Adekuoroye and Canada’s Stewart.

This was Phogat’s third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, although the medals have come in different weight category.

This was India’s second gold medal from wrestling today with Ravi Kumar Dahiya winning the 57 kg category earlier.

India has now won nine medals in wrestling - five gold, one silver and three bronze. India equalled its gold medal tally in wrestling from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

India’s overall medal touched 33 after Vinesh’s win. India has won 11 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze.

Videos

