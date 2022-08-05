News

Wrestling bouts resume at 6:00pm IST after ‘health and safety checks’ at Commonwealth Games venue

The first hold-off was till 12:15 BST (4.45 pm IST). Only a few volunteers were allowed to stay. The official statement at the time attributed the delay to a technical failure and “equipments being rechecked”. The mats were cordoned off.

Santadeep Dey
BIRMINGHAM 05 August, 2022 16:53 IST
The delay happened following a match between Singapore’s Danielle Sue Ching Lim and Zainab Barrie of Sierra Leone.

The delay happened following a match between Singapore's Danielle Sue Ching Lim and Zainab Barrie of Sierra Leone.

The wrestling bouts at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were held up, and spectators, officials and media personnel asked to vacate the Coventry Arena on Friday as officials conducted “health and safety checks”.

The first hold-off was till 12.15 pm BST (4.45 pm IST). Only a few volunteers were allowed to stay. The official statement at the time had attributed the delay to a technical failure and “equipments being rechecked”. The mats were cordoned off.

“I don’t know, but one of them told me a speaker fell off the roof,” one of the stewards said.

When trying to access the media stands, the security officials told Sportstar there was a “technical failure”.

The bouts were then postponed until 1.15 pm BST (5.45 pm IST). The delay happened following a match between Singapore’s Danielle Sue Ching Lim and Zainab Barrie of Sierra Leone.

The matches will resume at 1.30 pm BST (6.00 pm IST).

Note: The copy has been updated with periodic inputs from Coventry Arena.

