Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history

Ajaz Patel's homecoming in Mumbai was that much sweeter after the Kiwi bowler became just the third cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings.

04 December, 2021 17:10 IST
04 December, 2021 17:10 IST
Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test
Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

