Cricket Videos Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history Ajaz Patel's homecoming in Mumbai was that much sweeter after the Kiwi bowler became just the third cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2021 17:10 IST