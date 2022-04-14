Cricket Videos

Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket

Veteran England seamer Anya Shrubsole announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Shrubsole played 173 games for England across all formats, claiming 227 wickets.

14 April, 2022 21:57 IST

