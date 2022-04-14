Cricket Videos Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket Veteran England seamer Anya Shrubsole announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Shrubsole played 173 games for England across all formats, claiming 227 wickets. Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 21:57 IST Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 21:57 IST Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket IPL 2022: RR vs GT head-to-head stats, players to watch out for, predicted XI Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler tops runs tally IPL 2022 Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads wicket tally KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for Fleming: Batting, bowling, fielding - CSK needs to be better at everything Hardik Pandya on Rashid, Tewatia and Shubman's importance in Gujarat Titans