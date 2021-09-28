Cricket Videos Time up for David Warner in IPL 2021? IPL 2021: David Warner hinted on Instagram that he might not return in SRH colour this season. Trevor Bayliss weighed in on his future at the franchise. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 14:00 IST Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 14:00 IST Time up for David Warner in IPL 2021? MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Chris Morris: It's crunch time for us, need to start winning games Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 Race for the IPL 2021 Orange cap - top 5 runscorers so far Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament IPL 2021 match recap: Delhi Capitals make playoffs, beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs