Cricket Videos

IPL 2021 Match 2 CSK vs DC- Head to Head Record, Highest run-getters, Top wicket-takers

In the last five encounters, Chennai Super Kings hold a slight advantage over Delhi Capitals, winning three times compared to DC’s two.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 April, 2021 06:41 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 April, 2021 06:41 IST
Highlights Fakhar hits back-to-back tons for Pakistan
Zaman's stunning 193 not enough for Pakistan
Highlights: New Zealand eases to T20 series whitewash of Bangladesh
Buttler: England still a 'very good' side despite series defeats
 More Videos
Boult's sensational one-handed catch stuns Bangladesh
Bairstow reveals England ODI century ambitions amid Kohli praise
Highlights: Bonner ton helps Windies bat out draw against Sri Lanka
Highlights: Sri Lanka takes pole position ahead of final day in Antigua
Morgan rues England's collapse after 1st ODI defeat
England will take lessons from T20 defeat - Morgan
Kohli slams 'confusing' umpire's call
Highlights: Big-hitting Cornwall scores maiden Test half-century