Cricket Videos IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell From Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the batters who scored the most runs in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 16 October, 2021 15:43 IST Team Sportstar 16 October, 2021 15:43 IST IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021 IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Dhoni and Co.'s batting, Kolkata's bowling in focus David Hussey: What Brendon McCullum has done with KKR this season is unheard of Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos KKR's change of fortunes powered by bowlers says Eoin Morgan Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left Harshal Patel's 32 wickets - The RCB bowler's highs of IPL 2021 Dhoni won't charge fee for mentoring Team India at T20 World Cup The resurgence of Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021: Purple Cap - From Harshal Patel to Rashid Khan - top wicket-takers of the league so far IPL 2021: Orange Cap - From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell - top run-getters of the league so far