Cricket Videos Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah Pat Cummins was the aggressor in chief in Kolkata Knight Riders' stunning five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 fixture in Pune on Wednesday, scoring 56 off just 15 balls. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2022 12:31 IST LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI Thank you, Luteru Ross Taylor - an illustrious career revisited Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'