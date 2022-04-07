Cricket Videos

Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah

Pat Cummins was the aggressor in chief in Kolkata Knight Riders' stunning five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 fixture in Pune on Wednesday, scoring 56 off just 15 balls.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 April, 2022 12:31 IST

Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 April, 2022 12:31 IST
Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant
LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
100
Thank you, Luteru Ross Taylor - an illustrious career revisited
Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya
GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: RCB v Punjab Kings Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App