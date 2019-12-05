Cricket Videos

WATCH: Rahul Dravid says U-19 World Cup not be-all, end-all of everything

Iconic batsman Rahul Dravid believes India's depth in the batting order and a plethora of spin options gives it a balanced look ahead of the U-19 World Cup.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Lucknow 05 December, 2019 11:03 IST

WATCH: Rahul Dravid says U-19 World Cup not be-all, end-all of everything

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Lucknow 05 December, 2019 11:03 IST
WATCH: Rahul Dravid says U-19 World Cup not be-all, end-all of everything
Afghanistan Vs West Indies Lucknow Diary
WATCH: India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test preview
Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break
 More Videos
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) interacts with teammates Wriddhiman Saha (2L) Ravindra Jadeja (seated) and Shubman Gill (R) during a training session ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.
India vs Bangladesh Video Preview: Indore gears up for 1st Test
Australia's Aaron Finch and David Warner
Finch full of praise for 'world-class' Warner
Steve Smith not considering Australia captaincy after impressive Ashes
Meet the English cricket team's new coach - Chris Silverwood
Root: Smith's been a pain!
Ashes 2019: Root determined to lead England in Australia in 2021-22
'Friendly banter' - Paine and Denly quash any Wade and Root clash
Tim Paine has new respect for umpires after more DRS woes
 Related