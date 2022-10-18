Roger Binny was elected as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its 91st Annual General Meeting at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. Binny replaces former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Binny is the first world cup champion to become the BCCI President.

Ahead of the nomination process, the BCCI members wanted another former cricketer to replace Ganguly and in that situation, they thought Binny was the ideal candidate.

The 67-year-old Binny has had an illustrious career. He played 27 Test matches and bagged 47 wickets between 1979 and 1987. While featuring in 72 ODIs between 1980 and 1987, Binny’s biggest hour of glory was the 1983 World Cup, where he claimed 18 wickets in eight outings.

In the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia, he was the leading wicket-taker, claiming 17 wickets. After retiring from cricket, he coached the India U-19 team which went on to win the World Cup title in 2000. The team was led by Mohammad Kaif and also had the likes of Yuvraj Singh.

In his coaching career, he has also worked with the Bengal and Karnataka teams in Ranji Trophy From 2012, he was part of the national senior selection committee. But in 2015, he was removed due to conflict of interest. Back then, his son Stuart was part of the Indian team.

After having stints in cricket administration, Binny was elected as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association in 2019.

