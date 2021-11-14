Cricket Videos

Heart says New Zealand, mind says Australia - T20 World Cup final preview; match-ups, predictions

Amol Karhadkar and Ayan Acharya analyse the most important match-ups ahead of the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.

Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya
14 November, 2021 14:16 IST
Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya
14 November, 2021 14:16 IST
Heart says New Zealand, mind says Australia - T20 World Cup final preview; match-ups, predictions
Afghanistan won't stop women from playing cricket, says ICC
Jimmy Neesham: Our sights firmly fixed on T20 World Cup final
Internet reacts to New Zealand's semifinal win in T20 World Cup

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Internet reacts to Australia's semifinal win in T20 World Cup
Sportstar's T20 World Cup team of the Super 12s
T20 World Cup: New Zealand in final, death over bowling costs England
Dawid Malan's loss of form analysed
Analysis: Ravi Shastri & Co. sign off with India's win over Namibia - T20 World Cup
India eliminated from T20 World Cup - what does this mean for Rahul Dravid
Eoin Morgan calls for strong action in Yorkshire racism row
T20 World Cup: India finds mojo but semifinal hopes in Afghanistan's hands
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App