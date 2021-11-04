Cricket Videos

T20 World Cup: After Afghanistan win, India must not underestimate Scotland

Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review India's first win of this edition of the T20 World Cup, against Afghanistan and why the side must not take 'minnows' Scotland lightly.

Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya
04 November, 2021 20:27 IST
