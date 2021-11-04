Cricket Videos T20 World Cup: After Afghanistan win, India must not underestimate Scotland Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review India's first win of this edition of the T20 World Cup, against Afghanistan and why the side must not take 'minnows' Scotland lightly. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 04 November, 2021 20:27 IST Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 04 November, 2021 20:27 IST Vikram Rathour confirms re-applying for batting coach job Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later India vs New Zealand - Tracing an exciting new rivalry in world cricket Watch: What went wrong for India against New Zealand Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Watch: Virat Kohli condemns abuse directed at Shami after Pakistan T20 World Cup game On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup game preview - match-ups, injury updates, tournament scenarios T20 World Cup: Can a resurgent Australia stop England's charge? - Match Preview Scotland's journey to the Super 12s of the 2021 T20 World Cup Quinton de Kock pulls out of WI-SA game, refuses to take a knee - what we know Beware of Pakistan - fans celebrate after Babar Azam & Co.'s win over India in T20 World Cup match Pakistan beats India in T20 World Cup - takeaways for Virat Kohli & Co.