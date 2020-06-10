Cricket Videos West Indies arrives in England ahead of Test series The Windies are the first international sports team to arrive on U.K. soil since lockdown restrictions began in March, 2020. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 09:36 IST Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 09:36 IST West Indies arrives in England ahead of Test series WATCH: India's top-10 youngest T20I debutantes #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support Steve Smith: Playing at WC is pinnacle, but IPL not a bad alternative More Videos Chris Woakes to welcome Alex Hales England return Jason Gillespie open to Smith returning as Australia captain Definite possibility England will play this summer: Wood Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess Top 10 captains who have led in most international matches Top five most successful Test captains A potential South Africa return for AB de Villiers? Marnus Labuschagne itching for cricket return