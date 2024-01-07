MagazineBuy Print

PCB may take action against spinner Abrar Ahmed for not following medical instructions: sources

The medical panel of PCB had submitted a report to the PCB chairman outlining the carelessness shown by Abrar in his rehabilitation from a suspected sciatica problem that began during the World Cup in India.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 10:38 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The spinner, after being kept with the team for the three Tests in Australia, has been ruled out for the T20I series in New Zealand because of a suspected sciatica problem. 
FILE PHOTO: The spinner, after being kept with the team for the three Tests in Australia, has been ruled out for the T20I series in New Zealand because of a suspected sciatica problem.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The spinner, after being kept with the team for the three Tests in Australia, has been ruled out for the T20I series in New Zealand because of a suspected sciatica problem.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not happy with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who missed the entire Test series in Australia, for not following instructions of the medical panel to rehabilitate from a suspected nerve-related problem.

The medical panel of the Board, after consulting the Pakistan team doctor, physio and trainer, had submitted a report to the PCB chairman, outlining the carelessness shown by Abrar in his rehabilitation process beginning in the World Cup in India last year.

ALSO READ | Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener ODI against Zimbabwe

According to sources, the PCB is contemplating some sort of reprimand or punishment for Abrar for his carelessness which cost the Pakistan team heavily as it missed his services and was whitewashed 3-0 by Australia.

The spinner, after being kept with the team for the three Tests in Australia, has been ruled out for the T20I series in New Zealand because of a suspected sciatica problem. The team management has decided to send him home.

Sciatica is nerve pain which occurs due to irritation of the sciatic nerve which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

“Abrar has been sent home to the national cricket academy where his rehabilitation process is now monitored on a daily basis by the staff there and he is also staying now at the academy,” a PCB official said.

ALSO READ | England team to travel with chef on tour of India

According to details, Abrar first complained of pain in his lower side when the team was in Hyderabad in India and he was sent for a diagnosis and the suspicion was he might have a sciatica problem.

Abrar was advised a full rehabilitation programme and told to do some exercises on a daily basis and also follow other instructions.

But later in the World Cup, when he complained again of side pain, it was found out he was not following his rehab programme properly after which the team management and doctor met him and advised him to do what he was told to do.

During the four-day warm-up game in Canberra in Australia, the problem flared up again and it was found Abrar was skipping his exercises and other details.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

