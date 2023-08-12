MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan ropes in Milap Mewada as batting coach in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup build-up

The former Baroda wicketkeeper-batter has joined the Afghanistan team for its white-ball series against Pakistan. He will also work with the team in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup

Published : Aug 12, 2023 20:23 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Mewada is currently in Sri Lanka with the Afghanistan team for its series against Pakistan. 
Mewada is currently in Sri Lanka with the Afghanistan team for its series against Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Mewada is currently in Sri Lanka with the Afghanistan team for its series against Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Afghanistan Cricket Board has roped in former Baroda wicketkeeper-batter Milap Mewada as the batting coach of the senior team ahead of the ODI World Cup.

As reported by  Sportstar last month, Mewada was appointed as Afghanistan’s batting coach for the T20I series against Bangladesh, but that was a one-off assignment.

However, after the series got over, the ACB decided to hand him a longer contract up to December, and he will be part of the coaching staff for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November. 

Mewada is currently in Sri Lanka with the Afghanistan team for its series against Pakistan. 

ALSO READ
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 squad: Tanzid Hasan receives maiden call-up

A seasoned coach in the domestic circuit, Mewada has worked with several state teams - including Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad. He was also in the race to become the head coach of Baroda this season, but the Baroda Cricket Association named Mukund Parmar for the job after its first-choice Amol Muzumdar expressed his inability to take up the assignment.

Before joining the team in Bangladesh, Mewada worked with the Afghanistan team for a few weeks and was in Abu Dhabi for a camp with the T20I players.

Under head coach Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan has a strong support staff group with Raees Ahmadzai as the assistant coach and Riyan Maron as the fielding coach. Hamid Hassan, the former Afghanistan fast bowler, is the bowling coach, while Jason Douglas is the strength and conditioning coach.

The 48-year-old Mewada played 11 first-class and 26 List-A matches for Baroda between 1996 and 2005, and later, he worked with several young cricketers as a full-time coach. Under his guidance, Jammu and Kashmir made it to the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 season and he played a key role in recommending Abdul Samad to VVS Laxman for a berth in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Milap Mewada /

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score: Ronaldo, Mane start for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in Arab Club Champions Cup final, kick-off now
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 55/2; Arshdeep Singh picks two in powerplay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan ropes in Milap Mewada as batting coach in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup build-up
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Arsenal beats Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan defeats Korea 5-3 to claim third place
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan ropes in Milap Mewada as batting coach in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup build-up
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 55/2; Arshdeep Singh picks two in powerplay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 squad: Tanzid Hasan receives maiden call-up
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score: Ronaldo, Mane start for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in Arab Club Champions Cup final, kick-off now
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 55/2; Arshdeep Singh picks two in powerplay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan ropes in Milap Mewada as batting coach in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup build-up
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Arsenal beats Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan defeats Korea 5-3 to claim third place
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment