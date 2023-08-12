MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 squad: Tanzid Hasan receives maiden call-up

The opener will be considered along with Mohammad Naim as one of the two opening spots vacated by Tamim Iqbal after Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 12:20 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Shakib-Al-Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. 
Shakib-Al-Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Shakib-Al-Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Tanzid Hasan received his first call-up to the national team as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Saturday.

The opener will be considered along with Mohammad Naim as one of the two opening spots vacated by Tamim Iqbal after Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury.

“Tanzid has been brilliant in the last couple of years and has played tremendously well in the recently concluded Emerging Asia Cup,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. “He is an attacking opener and could put up runs briskly. We have high hopes on him.”

Veteran Mahmudullah, who was dropped after the ODI series against England in March, continued to be overlooked despite being called into the fitness camp.

Shakib Al Hasan to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup

“There was long discussion regarding Mahmudullah,” Abdein said. “Team management has given a future plan. So considering all the factors, we have to exclude Mahmudullah.”

The Asia Cup starts on August 30. Bangladesh, drawn in Group B, will play its first match against co-host Sri Lanka on Aug. 31 at Kandy and take on Afghanistan in the second game on Sept. 3 at Lahore, Pakistan.

BANGLADESH SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh.
Standby: Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

