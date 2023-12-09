MagazineBuy Print

Healy appointed Australian women’s cricket captain

Tahlia McGrath, fresh from leading the Adelaide Strikers to consecutive women’s Big Bash League titles, was named vice-captain and at 28 is positioned to eventually take over from Healy.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 08:11 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was Saturday appointed Australia’s women’s cricket captain across all three formats after the retirement of long-time skipper Meg Lanning.

The 33-year-old has led Australia since June in series against England, Ireland and West Indies, and has now been handed the role full-time.

Tahlia McGrath, fresh from leading the Adelaide Strikers to consecutive women's Big Bash League titles, was named vice-captain and at 28 is positioned to eventually take over from Healy.

“I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team,” said Healy, who is married to Australian men’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc.

“I’ve really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.”

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with this team, we’re seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group,” she added.

Lanning retired from the international game last month after almost a decade in charge, leading Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold.

“Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women’s team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain,” said Cricket Australia’s executive general manager Ben Oliver.

Lanning will continue to play in domestic competitions.

Alyssa Healy

