Arjun Tendulkar debuts for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar's son, the 21-year-old all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, made his debut for Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Haryana on Friday.

Arjun, a left-arm quick and a left-hand batsman, has represented Mumbai Under-19 and India Under-19 in the past. He was first picked for India Under-19 in June 2018 for two four-day matches in Sri Lanka.

Though an all-rounder, it is Arjun’s bowling that brought him in the spotlight. He would often turn up as a net bowler in international matches. In 2017, bowling at the England cricket team at Lord’s, Arjun had spoiled Jonny Bairstow’s net session with a toe-crushing yorker.

Arjun's father Sachin, one of the greatest to have ever played the game, made his first-class debut at the raw age of 15, in a Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in the winter of 1988.

As captain, Sachin lifted the Ranji Trophy for the first time in the 1994-95 season. He was part of three more Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai teams in 1999-2000, 2008-09 and 2012-13.