Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan announces retirement during T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan on Saturday announced his retirement in a shock move ahead of his side's third Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old will feature in his final game for the national side against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed.

A former captain of the side in all formats, Asghar holds the distinction of having the best success rate in T20Is among all captains - a staggering 81.73 success rate with 42 wins from 52 matches.

READ: T20 World Cup: Paceman Naveen hopeful Afghanistan can make it to semis

Afghan also skippered the side in its inaugural Test in 2018 against India in Bengaluru.

He amassed 2424 runs from 114 ODIs while registering 1351 runs in 74 T20Is. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Asghar featured in both of Afghanistan's fixtures, scoring 10 runs in his only outing with the bat against Pakistan on Friday.