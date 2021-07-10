Cricket

Ashwin to play for Surrey in county game against Somerset

Ashwin, who is on a break in the UK like the rest of his India teammates after the World Test Championship final, has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past.

London 10 July, 2021 21:46 IST

R Ashwin celebrates a wicket during the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play a first-class game for Surrey on Sunday at the Oval against Somerset.

Ashwin, who was on a break in the UK like the rest of his India teammates after the World Test Championship final, has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past.

"I am so privelaged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. Even though it's only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room," said Ashwin.

The contest will give Ashwin valuable match practice before the five-Test series against India starting August 4. The Oval will host the fourth game of the India-England series.

 

