Cricket Cricket Ashwin to play for Surrey in county game against Somerset Ashwin, who is on a break in the UK like the rest of his India teammates after the World Test Championship final, has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past. Team Sportstar London 10 July, 2021 21:46 IST R Ashwin celebrates a wicket during the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar London 10 July, 2021 21:46 IST Premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play a first-class game for Surrey on Sunday at the Oval against Somerset.Ashwin, who was on a break in the UK like the rest of his India teammates after the World Test Championship final, has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past."I am so privelaged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. Even though it's only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room," said Ashwin.The contest will give Ashwin valuable match practice before the five-Test series against India starting August 4. The Oval will host the fourth game of the India-England series. Hi, @ashwinravi99!"It's my absolute privilege to play for Surrey"A live stream of Surrey's meeting with Somerset will be available at 11am BST on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Oqf3kTZiwA— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 10, 2021 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :