Ashwin to play for Surrey in county game against Somerset

Premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play a first-class game for Surrey on Sunday at the Oval against Somerset.

Ashwin, who was on a break in the UK like the rest of his India teammates after the World Test Championship final, has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past.

"I am so privelaged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. Even though it's only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room," said Ashwin.

The contest will give Ashwin valuable match practice before the five-Test series against India starting August 4. The Oval will host the fourth game of the India-England series.