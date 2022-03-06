Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests

R. Ashwin surpassed Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India. Ashwin had Charith Asalanka caught at slip to move past Kapil.

Earlier, Ashwin had Lahiru Thirimanne caught at slip for his 433rd Testy wicket.

Kapil took 131 Tests, 227 innings and 27740 balls to get to 434.

Ashwin achieved the feat in his 85th Test. He is now second only to Anil Kumble, who has 619 Test wickets.

The 35-year-old has racked up 305 Test wickets, with the remaining 130 wickets coming in away and neutral conditions. Ashwin currently sits atop the wicket-takers table in the World Test Championship with 93 scalps in 20 Tests.