MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Bowlers shine as Australia leads Pakistan by 300 on day three

Off-spinner Lyon sits on 499 test wickets after claiming 3-66 while Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 62 for the visiting team, who was bowled out in 101.5 overs.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 17:05 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq.
Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia’s bowlers shared the wickets around on Saturday with Nathan Lyon having to wait a bit longer for his 500th after Pakistan folded for 271 in first innings as the home team took a 300-run lead on day three of the first test.

Off-spinner Lyon sits on 499 test wickets after claiming 3-66 while Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 62 for the visiting team, who was bowled out in 101.5 overs.

Opting not to enforce the follow-on, Australia ended the day on 84-2 from 33 overs having posted 487 in its first innings.

Resuming on 132-2, Pakistan almost lost Khurram Shahzad to a run-out on the first ball of the day but skipper Pat Cummins (2-35) ensured no further damage was done, clean-bowling the nightwatchman (7) two deliveries later.

Imam, who uncharacteristically danced past a Lyon delivery to get stumped by Alex Carey, had consolidated with Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam (21) but a collapse before lunch saw the tourist lose three quick wickets for 14 runs.

Also read | Biggest wins in women’s Tests: India breaks record with 347-run win against England

Some resistance from Agha Salman (28 not out) propped up Pakistan but when Aamer Jamal (10) gave Lyon his second stumping for wicket 499 the modest crowd of 15,956 came alive, anxious to witness the impending milestone moment.

However, part-time spinner Travis Head ended the Pakistan innings when he drew tail-ender Shaheen Afridi into a slog-sweep which found Usman Khawaja at mid-on.

To start the post-tea session, Australia lost first innings centurion David Warner for a duck and Marnus Labuschagne for two as Shahzad’s double-strike threatened to inject some spice into the contest.

Pacers Shahzad and Afridi showed a better understanding of the Perth Stadium conditions in their second effort, aided by a slight deterioration of the surface, bowling with aggression to restrict the hosts to seven runs in the first 10 overs.

Khawaja and Steve Smith slowly steadied the ship, but not without a late scare when Smith hooked Afridi just over the head of deep fine leg for six, to see their side through to the close with an unbeaten 34 and 43 respectively.

Related stories

Related Topics

Australia /

Nathan Lyon /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Bowlers shine as Australia leads Pakistan by 300 on day three
    Reuters
  2. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: HAR 273/7 (49); Aniket removes Tewatia, picks his 4th wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ESP LIVE Updates, FIH Junior World Cup bronze medal match: India vs Spain draw at end of first quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was the India vs Spain bronze medal match delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deepti, Vastrakar star as India hammers England by 347 runs in one-off Test, Australia up next
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Bowlers shine as Australia leads Pakistan by 300 on day three
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Who are the captains of all 10 Indian Premier League teams?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deepti, Vastrakar star as India hammers England by 347 runs in one-off Test, Australia up next
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: HAR 273/7 (49); Aniket removes Tewatia, picks his 4th wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction: List of overseas players with their base prices for December 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Bowlers shine as Australia leads Pakistan by 300 on day three
    Reuters
  2. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: HAR 273/7 (49); Aniket removes Tewatia, picks his 4th wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ESP LIVE Updates, FIH Junior World Cup bronze medal match: India vs Spain draw at end of first quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was the India vs Spain bronze medal match delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deepti, Vastrakar star as India hammers England by 347 runs in one-off Test, Australia up next
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment