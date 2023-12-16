India rewrote the record books with a 347-run thumping of England in the lone women’s Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
India’s remarkable win within three days and seven sessions was its first win over England at home and sixth across 39 Tests.
India also surpassed Sri Lanka’s 309-run win over Pakistan set in 1998 to claim the record for the biggest win by runs in women’s Tests.
Here is a look at the biggest wins (by runs) in women’s Tests
Biggest win margins (by runs) in women’s Tests
- By 347 runs - India vs England (Target: 479) - Navi Mumbai, 2023
- By 309 runs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Target: 410) - Colombo, 1998
- By 188 runs - New Zealand vs South Africa (Target: 288) - Durban, 1972
- By 186 runs - Australia vs England (Target: 315) - Adelaide, 1949
- By 185 runs - England vs New Zealand (Target: 1949) - Auckland, 1949
