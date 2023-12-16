  • By 347 runs - India vs England (Target: 479) - Navi Mumbai, 2023
  • By 309 runs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Target: 410) - Colombo, 1998
  • By 188 runs - New Zealand vs South Africa (Target: 288) - Durban, 1972
  • By 186 runs - Australia vs England (Target: 315) - Adelaide, 1949
  • By 185 runs - England vs New Zealand (Target: 1949) - Auckland, 1949