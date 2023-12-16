IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Debutant Shubha Satheesh suffers broken finger, ruled out of England Test

Debutant Shubha Satheesh was ruled out of India’s ongoing women’s Test against England with a finger fracture at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Shubha did not take the field on Day Two of the Test on Friday and later did not come out to bat in India’s second innings.

“Shubha Satheesh did not bat in the Second Innings due to broken finger and will take no further part in the ongoing Test,” BCCI announced in its statement.

Harleen Deol replaced Shubha as the substitute fielder as India set a mammoth 479-run target for England. I

The left-handed batter shone in her first essay after India won the toss and opted to bat on Day One. Walking in at number three, the 24-year-old struck a 49-ball fifty to help India rebuild after the loss of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Shubha’s half-century is only behind Sangita Dabir’s 40-ball fifty among Indians and third-fastest overall in recorded women’s Tests. She is also only the 12th Indian woman to record a fifty-plus score on Test debut.

Shubha was recently snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 Lakh during the WPL 2024 Auction on December 9.