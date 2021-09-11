Cricket Australia names match officials for multi-format series against India Women

Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced the names of the match officials appointed for the upcoming women's multi-format series against India.

Eloise Sheridan, who has previously stood in seven women's T20Is and is on CA's Supplementary Umpire Panel (SUP), is scheduled to stand in her first Women's One-Day International (WODI) match in the second of the three matches to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Sheridan's fellow umpires Phil Gillespie and Claire Polosak together with match referee Bob Stratford are all set to be officiating in their debut women's Test match.

Gillespie is on the Cricket Australia National Umpire Panel (NUP) while Polosak, who became the first woman to stand in a men's ODI in April 2019 and was the fourth umpire in last summer's Australia - India men's Test in Sydney, is on the SUP.

Stratford, a member of CA's Match Referees Panel, has previously overseen 14 WODIs and 10 WT20Is.

Additionally, Bruce Oxenford, who this summer has rejoined the NUP after almost a decade with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) panel of umpires, will stand in two of the three WODIs and as many WT20Is. He will also be the third umpire for the Test match.

The series, which will feature three Women's ODIs, a day-night Test match, and three Women's T20Is, commences on September 21.

Commenting on the appointments, CA's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, Peter Roach said, "For Eloise, Claire, Phil, and Bob, the career milestones these matches will mark are testimony to their continuing excellence and are fully deserved.

Prior to the start of the series, the India squad will take part in two warm-up games against a Cricket Australia XI on September 16 and 18, with both taking place at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

Gillespie and Polosak will stand in the first of the warm-up matches, with Sheridan alongside Oxenford in the second match. Stratford is set to oversee both games as match referee.