IPL 2021: RCB arranges charter flight for Kohli, Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday announced it will be arranging special charter flights for captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj to ensure their safe transit to the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2021.

"Keeping the safety and security of our players as the utmost priority, Royal Challengers Bangalore have arranged a special charter flight for captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj," a statement read.

Kohli and Siraj are set to fly out from the UK at 4am IST on Sunday.

Upon their arrival in Dubai, both players will have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine before they are allowed to join the team bio-secure bubble. Before COVID-19 struck the Indian team in England, there were plans in place for implementation of a bubble-to-bubble transfer of players.